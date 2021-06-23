Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $372.12 million and $40.65 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.80 or 0.00014276 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00047113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.47 or 0.00111485 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00174445 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,551.43 or 0.99833648 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Coin Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,562,585 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

