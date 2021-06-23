Mist Trading 35.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIST)

Mist (CURRENCY:MIST) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mist has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mist coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mist has a market cap of $977,013.36 and $873.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $197.02 or 0.00603046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00039958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077493 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

