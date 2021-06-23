Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY) traded down 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.64 and last traded at $16.64. 112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.54.

About Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY)

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc engages in the mobility, health care, food and packaging, basic materials, and other businesses. The company's Mobility segment develops elastomers, performance compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, and performance polymers; and offers services related to the development of automotive and industrial products.

