MLP (ETR:MLP) Shares Down 0.1%

MLP SE (ETR:MLP)’s share price fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €7.10 ($8.35) and last traded at €7.18 ($8.45). 34,583 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 203,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.19 ($8.46).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MLP. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on MLP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Independent Research set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on MLP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 175.73 and a current ratio of 176.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.24. The firm has a market cap of $780.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.18.

MLP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial brokerage and consulting services to private clients, companies, and institutional investors in Germany. The company's Financial Consulting segment offers consulting services for academics and other clients related to insurance, investments, occupational pension provision schemes, and loans and mortgages, as well as the brokering of contracts in financial services.

