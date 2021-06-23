Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stake Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.08% of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock worth $5,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,667 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $9.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.94.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $18.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $16.77 by $1.95. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 159.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

