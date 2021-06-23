Modefi (MOD) Price Down 32.9% This Week

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Modefi coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00003369 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. Modefi has a market cap of $14.48 million and $453,879.00 worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00053943 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003555 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00020427 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.86 or 0.00596884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00039842 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00077838 BTC.

About Modefi

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,169,930 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Buying and Selling Modefi

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the exchanges listed above.

