Mogo (TSE:MOGO) Trading Down 2%

Mogo Inc. (TSE:MOGO) shares fell 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.58 and last traded at C$8.66. 345,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 444,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.84.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Mogo in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.17, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.40. The firm has a market cap of C$608.82 million and a PE ratio of -46.81.

Mogo Inc operates as a financial technology company in Canada. The company provides finance app that empowers consumers with solutions to help them get in control of their financial wellness. It offers users a Mogo app and provides access to MogoSpend, a digital spending account with Platinum Prepaid Visa Card (MogoCard); MogoCrypto that enables the buying and selling of bitcoin; free monthly credit score monitoring; MogoProtect, a free ID fraud protection; MogoMortgage, a digital mortgage experience; MogoMoney that provides access to personal loans; and bitcoin rewards program to buy bitcoin through MogoCrypto.

