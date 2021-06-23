MonaCoin (MONA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $91.24 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. MonaCoin has a market cap of $91.24 million and approximately $4.12 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.39 or 0.00004252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,646.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.03 or 0.05829140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $462.56 or 0.01416864 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00381476 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00120024 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.00 or 0.00631010 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.13 or 0.00383277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007387 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039654 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

