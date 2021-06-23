Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Monarch Ambassador Income ETF (BATS:MAMB) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.37. 2,066 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.34.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.31.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Ambassador Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.