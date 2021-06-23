Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Monarch Blue Chips Core ETF (BATS:MBCC) rose 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. Approximately 1,597 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.55.

