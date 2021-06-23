Monarch Blue Chips Core (NYSEARCA:MBCC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Monarch Blue Chips Core (NYSEARCA:MBCC) traded up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.24 and last traded at $27.24. 1,597 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.55.

