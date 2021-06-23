Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 4,863 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.37.

Featured Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.