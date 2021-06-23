Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Monarch ProCap ETF (NYSEARCA:MPRO) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.56. Approximately 4,863 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 48,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.52.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.39.

