Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2021

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$69.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Moncler Company Profile

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

