Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Moncler stock remained flat at $$69.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.56. Moncler has a 12-month low of $37.00 and a 12-month high of $71.00.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler brand name. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

