monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

