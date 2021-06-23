monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.85% from the stock’s current price.
NASDAQ MNDY opened at $219.01 on Wednesday. monday.com has a 1 year low of $155.01 and a 1 year high of $237.50.
About monday.com
