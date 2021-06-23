Monero Classic (XMC) Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Monero Classic has a total market capitalization of $6.76 million and approximately $15,767.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001048 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.91 or 0.00650354 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001828 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000232 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic (XMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Monero Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars.

