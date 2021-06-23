MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0053

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $2,816.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00023722 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.26 or 0.00143019 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 225,458,301 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

