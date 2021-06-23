Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been given a C$2.00 price target by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 135.29% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE MAU traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,036. Montage Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.65 and a 12-month high of C$1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.88.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

