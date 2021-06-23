Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Stock Position Trimmed by Akre Capital Management LLC

Akre Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises approximately 11.4% of Akre Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Akre Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.01% of Moody’s worth $1,680,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $719,086,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after buying an additional 705,790 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,567,000 after buying an additional 345,707 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 37.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,489,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of Moody’s stock traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $360.69. 4,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $360.34. The company has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.43%.

MCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.67.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total value of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $3,593,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.