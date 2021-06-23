MoonSwap Trading Down 34.1% This Week (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $5.92 million and approximately $8,030.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 34.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.56 or 0.00377112 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007368 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00011405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 21,869,868 coins and its circulating supply is 21,849,367 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

