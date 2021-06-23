MoonTrust (MNTT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $1.51 million and $47,202.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonTrust coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MoonTrust has traded 37.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00046380 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00111899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00170126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,708.63 or 1.00116564 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002786 BTC.

About MoonTrust

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MoonTrust

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

