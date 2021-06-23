Morgan Stanley Boosts Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $41.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutanix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nutanix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.88. Nutanix has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $39.45.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $344.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.62 million. Analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tarkan Maner sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $697,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 2,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 97.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 3,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

