Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

MPLX stock opened at $29.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.52. Mplx has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 135.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.70%.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,921. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 13,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mplx by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Mplx by 12.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 27.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

