MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 142.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $5,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,018,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,041,000 after buying an additional 42,084 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 18,223 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $1,640,616.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,738.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total transaction of $996,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 53,168 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,563 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.04. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.11.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

