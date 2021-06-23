mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Price Reaches $0.67 on Top Exchanges

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00002039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market capitalization of $11.63 million and $2.20 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00053017 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003385 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019944 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.
  • Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.69 or 0.00613206 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00078502 BTC.
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00039127 BTC.

About mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

