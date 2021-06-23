mStable USD (MUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.39 Million

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, mStable USD has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $39.39 million and approximately $8,326.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002887 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,166.22 or 0.99881428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00008396 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00058003 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004818 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

mStable USD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.