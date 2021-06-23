Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

DVY opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $76.83 and a one year high of $124.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.76.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.