Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,412 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 746.4% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.21.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $233.21. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $178.88 and a one year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

