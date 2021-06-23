Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 14,789 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,789 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after buying an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after buying an additional 4,927,441 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after buying an additional 4,703,848 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,768,522,000 after buying an additional 2,630,031 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $271.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

