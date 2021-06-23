Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 38,636 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 66.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,636 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 236,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,498,000 after acquiring an additional 122,212 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 93,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 534,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 117,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.00. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

