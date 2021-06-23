Mutual Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,752 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $111.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $131.33 billion, a PE ratio of 133.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.06 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

