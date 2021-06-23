Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 351.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,262 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of SCHA opened at $103.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.27. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.75 and a one year high of $106.13.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

