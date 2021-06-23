Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 3,077 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,841 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 752.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 6,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 598.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,864 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 197,622 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $37.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.44 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $55.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.