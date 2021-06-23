Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,714 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 16,639 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,107,842,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,363,258 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340,696 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,796 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $108,960,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,115,625 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $460,310,000 after buying an additional 1,443,004 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

ORCL stock opened at $78.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.86. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $53.54 and a 12-month high of $85.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total transaction of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,078,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,357,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,232,500 shares of company stock valued at $488,666,850. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

