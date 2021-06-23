Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,234 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,234 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.02 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $382.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.07.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,303,651 shares of company stock worth $2,426,595,808 in the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

