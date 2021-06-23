Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 11,148 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 643,559 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $34,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Comcast stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.50. The stock had a trading volume of 131,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,660,334. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.16. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock valued at $39,636,593 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

