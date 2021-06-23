Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,094 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 523,637 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $33,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.32.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $55.69. The company had a trading volume of 263,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,917,502. The firm has a market cap of $224.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.77.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

