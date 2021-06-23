Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 7,895 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.0% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $91,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in Facebook by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,266 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook by 887.8% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after acquiring an additional 85,984 shares during the period. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Facebook by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 134,003 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $39,468,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.93.

NASDAQ FB traded up $4.16 on Wednesday, hitting $343.19. 291,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,321,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.11 and a 12 month high of $339.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $319.71.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,125,667 shares of company stock worth $673,497,195. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.