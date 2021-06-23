Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $26.43 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 501,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $26,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 136.3% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $54.36. 113,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,091,869. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $43.51 and a one year high of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In related news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 266,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,392 shares of company stock valued at $13,930,959 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.