Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,723 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $17,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 59,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 350,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,477 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 170,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Caterpillar by 12.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CAT traded up $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $216.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,001. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $232.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

