Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,650 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $16,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.61. The stock had a trading volume of 90,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,131. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

