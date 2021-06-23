My DeFi Pet Price Reaches $0.64 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $598,018.00 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded flat against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001912 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001866 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00046596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00107323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00168922 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000181 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,494.24 or 0.99943673 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002689 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Coin Profile

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,089,886 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.