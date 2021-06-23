Mysterium Trading Down 19.9% This Week (MYST)

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last seven days, Mysterium has traded down 19.9% against the dollar. Mysterium has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $11,125.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053851 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003552 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.09 or 0.00604455 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00039723 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00077839 BTC.

Mysterium Profile

MYST is a coin. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,365 coins and its circulating supply is 20,033,628 coins. The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mysterium is mysterium.network . The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mysterium is a decentralized VPN service based on the Ethereum Network, allowing allowing anyone to rent their idle Network traffic, while providing a secure connection for those in need. The MYST token allows users to perform activities within the Mysterium VPN network both as VPN clients or as a service provider (VPN Node). From 31st of August, MYST token holders were able to start migrating their tokens into the new token standard. This new MYST (ERC20 with “permit”: 712-signed token approvals) became the standard MYST token used within Mysterium Network’s payment system. “

Buying and Selling Mysterium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

