Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Trading Up 0.6%

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE)’s share price was up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 720 ($9.41) and last traded at GBX 718 ($9.38). Approximately 118,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 306,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 714 ($9.33).

Separately, Liberum Capital cut shares of Naked Wines to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Get Naked Wines alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £525.30 million and a PE ratio of -52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 801.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines, beers, and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online. It also engages in the trust and funding businesses. The company was formerly known as Majestic Wine plc and changed its name to Naked Wines plc in August 2019.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Naked Wines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Wines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.