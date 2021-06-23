Nano Market Capitalization Hits $636.30 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 24.5% lower against the dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $636.30 million and approximately $63.63 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $4.78 or 0.00014038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,016.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,995.20 or 0.05865432 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.89 or 0.01387247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00380004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00116015 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $215.68 or 0.00634054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.21 or 0.00368085 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00007125 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

