NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,937 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.85% of NanoString Technologies worth $25,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSTG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 13,012 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.10, a quick ratio of 13.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.71.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 81.07% and a negative return on equity of 52.15%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

In other news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 4,948 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total value of $340,323.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,037 shares in the company, valued at $277,664.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,680 shares of company stock worth $10,153,074. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

