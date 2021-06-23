NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Given a C$6.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) has been given a C$6.00 target price by research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 69.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of GRA remained flat at $C$3.55 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 327,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,955. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$560.24 million and a P/E ratio of -55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.56. NanoXplore has a one year low of C$1.43 and a one year high of C$4.86.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

