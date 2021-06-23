NAOS Finance (NAOS) Trading Down 38.5% This Week

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last week, NAOS Finance has traded down 38.5% against the US dollar. NAOS Finance has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and $870,584.00 worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00045931 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00169126 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000186 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32,832.27 or 0.99753143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002738 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

