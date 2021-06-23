Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Naspers stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. 123,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,425. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.
Naspers Company Profile
