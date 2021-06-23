Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Naspers stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.66. 123,953 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,425. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.02. Naspers has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.13.

Get Naspers alerts:

Naspers Company Profile

Naspers Limited operates in consumer internet industry worldwide. The company builds various companies that empower people and enrich communities. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.