NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NatWest Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.25.

Shares of NatWest Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,789. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64. NatWest Group has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 3.76%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

